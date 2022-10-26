Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Crooms, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Crooms works at TMH Physician Partners, in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.