Dr. Jeffrey Cronk, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Cronk, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Wilcox Health.
Tidelands Health Oncology at Myrtle Beach1220 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 652-8300
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Wilcox Health
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Staff is pleasant and professional. Service is timely. Dr Cronk is highly knowledgeable in his field and takes time to clearly explain test protocols and results. Service provided was hematology.
- Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Cronk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cronk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cronk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cronk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cronk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cronk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cronk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.