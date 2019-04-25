Dr. Jeffrey Crippin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crippin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Crippin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Crippin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Christian Hospital, Cox Medical Center South, Herrin Hospital, HSHS St. Francis Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Mercy Hospital Springfield, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Missouri Delta Medical Center, Paris Community Hospital, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Perry County Memorial Hospital, Phelps Health, Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, Progress West Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center, Southeast Hospital and Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County.
They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4921 Parkview Pl Ste 8C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2066
Ga Endoscopy Center LLC1429 N Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (314) 747-2066
Barnes-jewish Hospital1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-3000
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-8160
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Cox Medical Center South
- Herrin Hospital
- HSHS St. Francis Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Missouri Delta Medical Center
- Paris Community Hospital
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- Perry County Memorial Hospital
- Phelps Health
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
- Progress West Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
- Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very good doctor @
About Dr. Jeffrey Crippin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1265458574
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Dr. Crippin has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Crippin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crippin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crippin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.