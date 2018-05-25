See All Psychologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Jeffrey Craddock, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Craddock, MD

Psychology
3.5 (16)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Craddock, MD is a Psychologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    880 S Pleasantburg Dr Ste 3G, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 991-8889
  2. 2
    Recovery Concepts of Carolina Upst LLC
    1653 E Main St, Easley, SC 29640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 306-8533

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Hydrocodone Overdose Chevron Icon
Hydrocodone Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Craddock?

May 25, 2018
I have been a patient of Dr Craddock for almost 3 years and i honestly cant find 1 bad thing to say about him. Hes Very thorough, thoughtful, caring, and he dont mind going above and beyond to help you. Can always put a smile on your face. Many times i would have just gave up on different paths in my life but his words "ill not leave you,give up on you,and WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS TOGETHER, YOUR NEVER ALONE". It shows the Dr he is I love him and he speaks the truth and from the heart. BEST EVER
Kimberly. R in Anderson, SC — May 25, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Craddock, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Craddock, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Craddock to family and friends

Dr. Craddock's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Craddock

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Craddock, MD.

About Dr. Jeffrey Craddock, MD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1174578538
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Bowman Gray School of Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • Medical University of South Carolina
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Craddock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Craddock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Craddock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craddock.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craddock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craddock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jeffrey Craddock, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.