Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Cox, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Cox, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West.
Locations
Rick Scacewater MD1532 W 32nd St Ste 201, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-8660
Access Family Care530 S MAIDEN LN, Joplin, MO 64801 Directions (417) 782-0080
Hospital Affiliations
- Freeman Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Cox, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1053348045
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
