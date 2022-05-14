Dr. Jeffrey Coster, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Coster, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Coster, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
Computed Tomography Associates4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 608, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 379-0700
Alexandria Podiatry7023 Little River Tpke Ste 207, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 379-0700
A A Podiatry6355 Walker Ln Ste 503, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 379-0700
Loudoun Medical Group PC224D Cornwall St NW Ste 403, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 379-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Coster and Alexandria Podiatry Associates. Dr. Coster is an expert physician with extraordinary bedside manner; he reviewed my x-rays, recognized the “foreign object” (a sewing needle!) needed to be removed ASAP, and added me to his surgery schedule the very next day! Morgan, his office manager, jumped through hoops to make the arrangements and patiently answered all my questions. Prior to surgery, Dr. Coster met with me for at least 15-20 min providing an overview of the surgery and post-op experience which afforded me the gift of confidence and assuredness in achieving a favorable outcome. It is abundantly clear that Dr. Coster deeply cares about his patients and loves what he does. Dr. Coster is a world class provider and I highly recommend him for your foot or ankle care needs.
About Dr. Jeffrey Coster, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
- 1801883202
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coster has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coster speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Coster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.