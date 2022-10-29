Dr. Costanzo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Costanzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Costanzo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
Dr. Costanzo works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Consultants of Nepa517 Ash St Ste 1, Scranton, PA 18509 Directions (570) 969-6100
-
2
Coordinated Health Primary Care-bethlehem2300 Highland Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 861-8080
-
3
Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono206 E Brown St, E Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 421-4000
- 4 2401 Northampton St Ste 220, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 821-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Costanzo definitely put me at ease right before my Upper Endoscopy. He has a really great team behind him from the nursing staff to the anesthesiologist.
About Dr. Jeffrey Costanzo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1689802746
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costanzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costanzo works at
Dr. Costanzo has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costanzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Costanzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costanzo.
