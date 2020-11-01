Dr. Jeffrey Cornella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Cornella, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Cornella, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Cornella works at
Locations
Mayo Clinic Hospital5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 342-2867
Mayo Clinic Specialty Building5779 E MAYO BLVD, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 301-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cornella was wonderful. He performed the sling surgery on me. I first met with him to discuss my issues, I was then tested and then I returned to discuss my options. He answered all my questions, never felt rushed. He performed the surgery and it wasn’t painful at all. I’m happy to report that I can run, jump, sneeze without peeing my pants! So Thankful!
About Dr. Jeffrey Cornella, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871578831
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornella has seen patients for Adenomyosis, Colporrhaphy and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.