Dr. Jeffrey Corbin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Corbin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.
Locations
Jeff Corbin MD MPH200 W 20th St Apt 104, New York, NY 10011 Directions (917) 606-1688
Jeff Corbin MD MPH122 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561 Directions (845) 594-6135
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Corbin is very caring and insightful. He's also very skilled at managing medications. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Corbin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1851517718
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- University of Buffalo
Dr. Corbin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corbin accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Corbin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbin.
