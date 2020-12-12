See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Corbin, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Corbin, MD

Psychiatry
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Corbin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.

Dr. Corbin works at CUTLER DEBORAH DC in New York, NY with other offices in New Paltz, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Todd Mekles, MD
Dr. Todd Mekles, MD
10 (163)
View Profile
Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP
6 (43)
View Profile
Dr. Angel Caraballo, MD
Dr. Angel Caraballo, MD
10 (20)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeff Corbin MD MPH
    200 W 20th St Apt 104, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 606-1688
  2. 2
    Jeff Corbin MD MPH
    122 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 594-6135

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Corbin?

    Dec 12, 2020
    Dr. Corbin is very caring and insightful. He's also very skilled at managing medications. I highly recommend him.
    — Dec 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Corbin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Corbin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Corbin to family and friends

    Dr. Corbin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Corbin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Corbin, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Corbin, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851517718
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Buffalo
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Corbin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corbin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Corbin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Corbin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corbin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corbin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Corbin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.