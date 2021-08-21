Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Coppinger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portage, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Coppinger works at Bronson Internal Medicine in Portage, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.