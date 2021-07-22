See All Hand Surgeons in Pewaukee, WI
Dr. Jeffrey Coppage, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (7)
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Coppage, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Coppage works at Orthopaedic Associates Of Wisconsin in Pewaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Orthopedic Associates of Wisconsin
    N15W28300 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53052 (262) 544-5311
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

  ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
  Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Ganglion Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Ganglion Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Trigger Finger
Broken Arm
De Quervain's Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Release
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Femur Fracture
Fracture
Fracture Care
Gout
Hand Conditions
Hip Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Joint Pain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spina Bifida
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Sternum Fracture
Wrist Fracture
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2021
    My daughter and I have both been seen by Dr. Coppage multiple times for broken wrists. His calm demeanor is great and he takes the time to explain everything throughout the appointments. Dr. Coppage is not one to jump straight to surgery and recommends non-invasive approaches first, which I very much appreciated. I hope to not break anymore bones in the future, but if needed I would definitely return to see him.
    Jeri G. — Jul 22, 2021
