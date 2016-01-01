Dr. Jeffrey Cope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Cope, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Cope, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Locations
Lancaster General Health Physicians Cardiothoracic Surgery540 N Duke St Ste 110, Lancaster, PA 17602 Directions (717) 544-4995
PennState Health500 University Dr, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (800) 243-1455Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Cope, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Va Med Center
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cope has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cope accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cope has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cope. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cope.
