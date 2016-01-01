Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Cope, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Cope works at Penn Medicine in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Hershey, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.