Urology
4.6 (68)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Cooper, DO is an Urology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Cooper works at Valley Urology Center in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Hesitancy, Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Marcus R. Kauffman M.d. Pllc
    4033 Talbot Rd S Ste 470, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Brown Paul MD
    4300 Talbot Rd S Ste 104, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Hesitancy
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Hesitancy
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prolapse Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon

Dec 16, 2022
Dr Cooper is a very caring all around nice man. He cares about his patients and it shows with every visit. He is well trained and knowledgeable. I trust him with my life. I feel valued by him and consider him a friend as well as my Doctor.
Dec 16, 2022
About Dr. Jeffrey Cooper, DO

  • Urology
  • 24 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1588634935
Education & Certifications

  • Michigan State Univ
  • Michigan State Univ
  • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital
  • Valley Medical Center

