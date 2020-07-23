Dr. Jeffrey Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Cooper, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Cooper, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Duluth, GA.
Cooper Pediatrics3645 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 473-4738
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I wouldn't go anywhere else! My boy/girl twins have unique health issues, some congenital. We moved from the NE to (GA), 5 yrs. ago. We have seen some of the top Dr.s in the U.S. Who knew, Cooper Pediatrics, is in this elite league. Dr. Cooper is brilliant in his deep knowledge of rare disorders. Dr. Cooper is calm, kind & compassionate. He respects the parents & patients equally. I have never felt rushed or left with questions unanswered. His staff is lovely and efficient. Dr. Boden came on board, & is another excellent Dr.; she sees my daughter. They are truly the tops when it comes to top rate, pediatricians. Leila Deme
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1457383788
- Emory Affil Hosp
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
