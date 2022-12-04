Dr. Jeffrey Conrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Conrad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Conrad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from University Of South Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Providence Hospital.
Dr. Conrad works at
Locations
The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. Airport Campus6144 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 476-5050Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 4:30pmSunday9:00am - 4:30pm
The Orthopaedic Group, P.C.1711 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 476-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to your concerns and always makes you feel like he’s always giving a 100 percent to get you better! I would recommend Dr. Conrad to everyone !
About Dr. Jeffrey Conrad, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1720046600
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine and Shoulder Surgery. Duke University
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University Of South Alabama School Of Medicine
- Tulane University In New Orleans, La,
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conrad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conrad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conrad has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conrad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Conrad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conrad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conrad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conrad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.