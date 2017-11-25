Dr. Jeffrey Conklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Conklin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Conklin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Conklin works at
Locations
-
1
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
- 2 100 Med Plz Ste 205, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 208-5400
-
3
Ucla Medical Group100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 205, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 208-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conklin?
Dr. Conklin stopped at nothing to get to the bottom of my problem. His level of competency and expertise along with his humility and availability form a fitting combination for an investigator and physician who is worthy of esteem as a teacher to his students and staff as well as his patients. I felt I was in excellent hands with him and he has always taken the time to answer my questions. I was looking for the best for a very complicated problem and I found that in Dr. Conklin.
About Dr. Jeffrey Conklin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1265460372
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conklin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conklin works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Conklin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.