Dr. Cone accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Cone, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Quail Creek Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Cone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey D. Cone M.d. P.A.6822 Plum Creek Dr, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 373-3177
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Quail Creek Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jeffrey Cone, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1376603209
Education & Certifications
- Queens Sq Ni
- Parkland-University Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cone works at
Dr. Cone has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.