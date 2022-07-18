See All Plastic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Cone, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Cone, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Cone works at Wellspring Plastic Surgery in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wellspring Plastic Surgery
    911 W 38th St Ste 101, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 600-2888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Bedsores

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Microtia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Microtia
Microtia, Meatal Atresia and Conductive Deafness Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Venous Malformation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cone?

    Jul 18, 2022
    He listened, was amazing, and very kind!
    Erin — Jul 18, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Cone, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194912469
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute/Medical City Children's Hospital
    Internship
    • University South Florida
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Undergraduate School
    • Davidson College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Cone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cone works at Wellspring Plastic Surgery in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cone’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

