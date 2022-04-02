Dr. Jeffrey Colyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Colyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Colyer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Colyer works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgical Arts10600 Quivira Rd Ste 400, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 386-2990
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colyer?
Knowledgeable, concerned and skilled surgeon! I could not have asked for anyone better
About Dr. Jeffrey Colyer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1639278666
Education & Certifications
- International Institute Craniofacial Ins
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colyer works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Colyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.