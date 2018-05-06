Dr. Jeffrey Colton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Colton, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Colton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Locations
-
1
The Colton Center39475 Lewis Dr Ste 175, Novi, MI 48377 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful. I had my ear stitched by Dr. Colton after my earlobe split. He was wonderful and professional. Lisa his Office Assistant is amazing. So professional
About Dr. Jeffrey Colton, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1912109000
Education & Certifications
- Preceptor G Jan Beekhuis MD
- University of Michigan
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Colton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Colton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colton.
