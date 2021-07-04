See All Family Doctors in Carmel, IN
Dr. Jeffrey Collier, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Collier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Riverview Health.

Dr. Collier works at Jeffrey M Collier MD in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jeffrey Collier
    12337 Hancock St Ste 18, Carmel, IN 46032 (317) 848-0361
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Riverview Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 04, 2021
    Not relevant - have known Dr. Collier for a long time - I feel he is a very well qualified, excellent practitioner.
    Larry Schlagenhauf — Jul 04, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Collier, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942283833
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Tmrmc
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Collier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collier works at Jeffrey M Collier MD in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Collier’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

