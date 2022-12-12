Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Canton, GA and Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, Anorectal Abscess and Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.