Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
-
3
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
-
4
Atlanta Colon & Rectal Surgery - Canton470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 385, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 794-7203
-
5
Atlanta Colon & Rectal Surgery - Marietta780 Canton Rd NE Ste 315, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 794-7203
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr. Cohen is truly exceptional! He combines expertise and a willingness to listen and discuss. He’s an excellent surgeon, and his staff is extremely friendly and professional. I have been a patient of his for almost 20 years, and every time I have visited his office, I have felt welcomed, cared for, and completely at ease. Dr. Cohen has helped me so much with everything I have been through! He is efficient, on point, respectful, and has a great personality. Whenever I need to contact him or his staff, they are super speedy in responding by my inquiries. Dr. Cohen always goes above and beyond to be sure that my complete health and wellness have been made priority. I would highly recommend his medical office to anyone seeking answers to better their health.
About Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1831168640
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- University of California, San Diego
- University of California, San Diego
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, Anorectal Abscess and Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.