Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and Val Verde Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Del Rio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Esotropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.