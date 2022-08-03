Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Coe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Coe works at Golden State Orthopedics in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in Capitola, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.