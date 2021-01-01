Dr. Jeffrey Clement, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clement is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Clement, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Clement, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Clement works at
Locations
-
1
Hypertension and Nephrology Inc1076 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 861-7711Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clement?
Best doctor in ri
About Dr. Jeffrey Clement, MD
- Nephrology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1164420576
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clement has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clement accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clement has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clement works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Clement. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clement.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clement, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clement appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.