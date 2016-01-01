Dr. Jeffrey Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Clarke, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Clarke, MD is a Pulmonologist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah and Lourdes Hospital.
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine546 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Lourdes Hospital
About Dr. Jeffrey Clarke, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Med Coll Georgia
- Med Coll Georgia
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Clarke using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Clarke has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
