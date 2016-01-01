See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Paducah, KY
Dr. Jeffrey Clarke, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Clarke, MD is a Pulmonologist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah and Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Clarke works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine
    546 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Paducah
  • Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Emphysema
Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Jeffrey Clarke, MD

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • 43 years of experience
  • English
  • 1629075494
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Louisville Hospital
  • Med Coll Georgia
  • Med Coll Georgia
  • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
  • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Clarke works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Paducah, KY. View the full address on Dr. Clarke’s profile.

Dr. Clarke has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.