Dr. Jeffrey Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Chung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Chung works at
Locations
-
1
Temecula Valley Cardiology25405 Hancock Ave Ste 216, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 698-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
After moving my Mom to SoCal many years ago and after much research, we were so very fortunate to find Dr. Chung. His knowledge and experience go far beyond his specialty - to consider your whole well being. And if he ever has to be strong in his recommendations, you need to listen, as he is being much more vigilant and caring about your health than you probably are. Dr. Chung is truly the exemplar of the 5 tenets of Grace. His PA Kara and Medical Staff Lauren (please forgive me for not remembering all the staff names) were absolute angels with my Mom. I also thank them for their expertise and care. The office is the most professional, organized and responsive of any of the medical offices that my Mom had. This office had Covid protocols that were the tops. I wish that Dr. Chung and his staff were in my health network. For anyone fortunate enough to be able to be under his care, you will feel like he is bearing the weight of your medical concerns as if you were family.
About Dr. Jeffrey Chung, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1326086604
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chung speaks Chinese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.