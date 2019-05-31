Dr. Jeffrey Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Chung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Locations
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-2547
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent cardiologist. He is compassionate, explains everything clearly. I have always left an appointment knowing I am in good hands. His staff is very pleasant and professional.
About Dr. Jeffrey Chung, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1285749960
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.