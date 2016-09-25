Dr. Christie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Christie, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Christie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital, Major Hospital and Rush Memorial Hospital.
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Indianapolis5330 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 893-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur County Memorial Hospital
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Major Hospital
- Rush Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I think he very skilled but not particularly engaged. I always feel like he is bored. When I had a heart stent put in I never saw him about it. Other doctors provided my care at St Francis South.
About Dr. Jeffrey Christie, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Medical College of Wisconsin - Cardiovascular Disease
- Medical College of Wisconsin - Internal Medicine
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Christie accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christie has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Christie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.