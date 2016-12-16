Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Christian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Christian works at WESTERLY MEDICAL CENTER in Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.