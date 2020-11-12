Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Christenson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Penn Yan, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Christenson works at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hosp Lab in Penn Yan, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.