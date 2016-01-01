Dr. Jeffrey Chou, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Chou, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Chou, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 117 S Hubbards Ln Ste 102, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-3840
-
2
North Hardin Diagnostic Center1360 Rogersville Rd, Radcliff, KY 40160 Directions (270) 352-0859
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Chou, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1184623290
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chou.
