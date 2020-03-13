Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Chong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Chong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Chong works at
Locations
-
1
Theodore S. Feit M.d. Inc.2601 W Alameda Ave Ste 310, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 841-3635
-
2
Smithkline Beecham Clin Laboratories15243 Vanowen St Ste 101, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 780-2106
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chong?
Dr. Chong was the primary doctor for me and my family. In my opinion he is the best doctor I have seen so far. He explains everything thoroughly. Open to test hypothesis (let us try this work if it does not work try this or that...) Very flexible. Also his assistant is awesome (I think her name was Maria). Too bad I do not have him in my insurance network anymore.
About Dr. Jeffrey Chong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1376644542
Education & Certifications
- Olive View UCLA Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong works at
Dr. Chong speaks Korean.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.