Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Childers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Childers works at Holly Hill Hospital in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.