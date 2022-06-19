Dr. Jeffrey Charnov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charnov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Charnov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Charnov, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Charnov works at
Locations
Pain and Health Center915 Gessner Rd Ste 970, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 932-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife loves Dr. Charnov. Because of him, she can walk pain-free. However, his scheduler/assistant is awful and treats us with disdain. After 15 years of treatments, we finally said goodbye -- solely because of his assistant. It's sad that Dr. Charnov doesn't even see these reviews and he won't fire that rude assistant. We'd go back in a heartbeat -- if his assistant was not there.
About Dr. Jeffrey Charnov, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- English
- 1629060405
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charnov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charnov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charnov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charnov works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Charnov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charnov.
