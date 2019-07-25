Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Chang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at Endocrine & Diabetes Specialist in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.