Dr. Jeffrey Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Chang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Endocrine & Diabetes Sc3308 W Chartwell Rd, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 691-7640
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
READ ME. After seeing his 3/5 rating, my visit was off to a bad start before I even walked in the door. To add, I was an already critical ER nurse. THIS DOCTOR WAS GREAT. He explained everything in detail, answered our questions with ease, listened to our concerns, and didn't even get perturbed when I questioned the medicine he chose for treatment. He even made a joke or two. It was a great visit and all the staff (Dr. included) superceded my expectations.
About Dr. Jeffrey Chang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1992738728
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
