Dr. Jeffrey Keung Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Keung Chan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center8900 Van Wyck Expy Ste L, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-6040
- 2 8906 135th St Ste 2T, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-7110
Jhmc Diagnostic and Treatment Center11120 Merrick Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11433 Directions (718) 206-9888
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Chan was wonderful. He explained everything ahead of time and most importantly listened. I'm really happy with the way my surgery turned out and to be honest did not realize what a difference having the repairs done would make in my daily life. I think he is a wonderful surgeon and would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Jeffrey Keung Chan, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keung Chan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keung Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keung Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keung Chan has seen patients for Lipomas, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Hidradenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keung Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Keung Chan speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Keung Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keung Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keung Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keung Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.