Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Keung Chan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Keung Chan works at Queens Nassau Psychiatric Services in Richmond Hill, NY with other offices in Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Hidradenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.