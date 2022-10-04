Dr. Jeffrey Chalfant, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalfant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Chalfant, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Chalfant, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Chalfant works at
Locations
Psychiatric Services of Southern Illinois LLC2900 Frank Scott Pkwy W Ste 990, Belleville, IL 62223 Directions (618) 236-6501
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Counselors, psychologists, etc are the providers who spend hours in therapy with a patient. They can also discus meds and give you ideas of what to discuss with Dr. Chalfant. This has long been the way things go with psychiatry. An initial visit should take a long time, which mine did, but after that, it’s about what you tell him about what’s going on with you - especially after he picks a med with you, side effects, positive vs negative effects, etc. Psychiatrists pick the meds to make you feel better. Counseling helps the deeper problems. Not sure what folks expect. I feel many of his previous ratings are unfair. You should really judge for yourself.
About Dr. Jeffrey Chalfant, DO
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1811935166
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chalfant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chalfant accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chalfant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalfant works at
Dr. Chalfant has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalfant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalfant. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalfant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalfant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalfant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.