Dr. Jeffrey Chain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Chain, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Locations
ENT One7851 S Elati St Ste 102, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 963-0609
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
With Dr. Chain you feel that his practice is, more than a job, a chosen and dedicated profession. Dr. Chain seems to really care about his patients, listens to them, and takes a sincere interest in their well-being. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Chain, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chain has seen patients for Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Chain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.