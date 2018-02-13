Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Caylor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Caylor works at South Baldwin Surgical Associates in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Umbilical Hernia, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.