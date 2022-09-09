Dr. Jeffrey Cattorini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cattorini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Cattorini, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Cattorini, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Cattorini works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
3c Neurosurgery Inc.5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 133, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 535-2170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
John R. Tompkins MD PA4001 W 15th St Ste 455, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 535-2170
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cattorini?
Dr. Cattorini took a lot of time explaining my condition to me and I never felt rushed. His staff was very friendly as well. Definitely recommend.
About Dr. Jeffrey Cattorini, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1750320511
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cattorini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cattorini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cattorini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cattorini works at
Dr. Cattorini has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Pituitary Tumor and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cattorini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Cattorini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cattorini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cattorini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cattorini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.