Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Casia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.



Dr. Casia works at Casia Pediatrics in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.