Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Caruso, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Caruso works at Prohealth Bethpage Island Medical Group in Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.