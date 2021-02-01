Dr. Jeffrey Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Carter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Carter, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Carter works at
Locations
Oral Surgical Institute300 20th Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 553-7318Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Oral Surgical Institute2014 Lime Kiln Rd, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 553-7318
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carter and his team are very compassionate and really understand the fears that a patient has regarding dentistry. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Jeffrey Carter, MD
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- Male
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
