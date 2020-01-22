Dr. Jeffrey Carruthers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carruthers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Carruthers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Carruthers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Carruthers works at
Locations
J. Todd Carruthers, MD1120 Raintree Cir Ste 210, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 852-1534Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am baffled by the the low ratings on this website for Dr. Carruthers. I have to question if the 1's are actual patients since non of them have a name. I have personally shared with friends and family that Dr. Carruthers is a breathe of fresh air in the medical community. He scheduling, appointments, communication, web app and staff make for an efficient and effective experience. I am very busy and this staff has been great. He listened well and took a genuine interest in my health and is intentional about not just taking generic, traditional approaches. I went on a hunting trip to a really remote area in South Dakota. I forgot my blood pressure medication. I texted his office and within an hour I had a prescription at a small mom and pop pharmacy. It was amazing customer service and I paid no fees for that effort from his team. If you are looking for a great family doctor with a unique positive experience, you should absolutely check him out!
About Dr. Jeffrey Carruthers, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1386645562
Education & Certifications
- Genesis Med Center
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carruthers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carruthers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carruthers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carruthers works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Carruthers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carruthers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carruthers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carruthers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.