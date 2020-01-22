See All Family Doctors in Allen, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Carruthers, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Carruthers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.

Dr. Carruthers works at J. TODD CARRUTHERS, MD in Allen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    J. Todd Carruthers, MD
    1120 Raintree Cir Ste 210, Allen, TX 75013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 852-1534
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 22, 2020
    I am baffled by the the low ratings on this website for Dr. Carruthers. I have to question if the 1's are actual patients since non of them have a name. I have personally shared with friends and family that Dr. Carruthers is a breathe of fresh air in the medical community. He scheduling, appointments, communication, web app and staff make for an efficient and effective experience. I am very busy and this staff has been great. He listened well and took a genuine interest in my health and is intentional about not just taking generic, traditional approaches. I went on a hunting trip to a really remote area in South Dakota. I forgot my blood pressure medication. I texted his office and within an hour I had a prescription at a small mom and pop pharmacy. It was amazing customer service and I paid no fees for that effort from his team. If you are looking for a great family doctor with a unique positive experience, you should absolutely check him out!
    Corey Wayne Newby — Jan 22, 2020
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Genesis Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Methodist University
    Undergraduate School

