Dr. Jeffrey Carruth, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Carruth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT PAUL RAMSEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF OPHTHALMIC MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford.

Dr. Carruth works at Advanced Interventnl Pain Mgmt in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Interventional Pain Management P.c.
    2080 Bridgeport Ave Ste C, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 876-8854

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 18, 2018
    Well trained interventionalist
    Dima Rozen — Dec 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Carruth, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861529018
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT PAUL RAMSEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF OPHTHALMIC MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Carruth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carruth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carruth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carruth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carruth works at Advanced Interventnl Pain Mgmt in Milford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Carruth’s profile.

    Dr. Carruth has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carruth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carruth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carruth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carruth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carruth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.