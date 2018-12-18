Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Carruth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT PAUL RAMSEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF OPHTHALMIC MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford.



Dr. Carruth works at Advanced Interventnl Pain Mgmt in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.