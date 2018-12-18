Dr. Jeffrey Carruth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carruth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Carruth, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Carruth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT PAUL RAMSEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF OPHTHALMIC MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford.
Dr. Carruth works at
Locations
Advanced Interventional Pain Management P.c.2080 Bridgeport Ave Ste C, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 876-8854
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Well trained interventionalist
About Dr. Jeffrey Carruth, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1861529018
Education & Certifications
- SAINT PAUL RAMSEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF OPHTHALMIC MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carruth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carruth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carruth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carruth has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carruth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carruth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carruth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carruth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carruth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.