Dr. Jeffrey Carroll, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Carroll works at Surgical Center of Southfield LLC in Southfield, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.