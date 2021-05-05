Dr. Jeffrey Carroll, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Carroll, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Carroll, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
Locations
Surgical Center of Southfield LLC29110 Inkster Rd Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 234-9300
Advanced Foot & Ankle - Dalcoma43475 Dalcoma Dr Ste 160, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 436-3785Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I called Friday I was there by 9:30 Saturday morning
About Dr. Jeffrey Carroll, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1255360897
Education & Certifications
- Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.