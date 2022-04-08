Dr. Jeffrey Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Carr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Carr, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Locations
Trincare Inc1783 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2283
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carr treats the entire cardiovascular system; thus, is not limited to only looking at the initial area of concern. Takes a personal interest in you and your medical situation, and takes the time to explain in layman's terms.
About Dr. Jeffrey Carr, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Ctr
- UCLA Medical Center
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- UCLA
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carr speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
