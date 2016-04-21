Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Carpenter, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Carpenter works at Cooper University Health Care in Moorestown, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.