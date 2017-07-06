Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Carlsen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Carlsen works at Johnson City Eye Surgery Ctr in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Ectropion of Eyelid and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.